When was Ireland’s worst winter on record according to Met Éireann? MetÉireann 1958/59 1962/63

1968/69 1961/62

Glenmacnass in Wicklow experienced the heaviest snowfall during 2018’s Beast from the East. What what was the recorded depth? Rollingnews.ie 2 metres 36cm

1 metre 69cm

On 14 February 1853, 83 people lost their lives after the Queen Victoria ship sank during a violent snowstorm. Where on the Irish Coast did it first crash? PA Hook Head Howth Head

Mizen Head Rockabill

What year did Labour's Joan Burton fall out of a canoe while visiting flood victims of Storm Frank in Kilkenny? 2015 2014

2013 2016

What's the lowest air temperature recorded in Ireland? (hint: it was in 1881) Shutterstock -17.2 -11

-9 -19.1

During what storm was the highest monthly rainfall of 943.5mm recorded in Cork? PA Storm Frank Storm Emma

Storm Lorenzo Storm Ophelia

Sherkin Island, Co Cork holds the record for experiencing the least amount of sunshine in one month. How many hours of sunshine did it see in December 2015? Photocall Ireland 12 hours 7.9 hours

2.5 hours 19.3

In December 2016, the 'world's largest wave' was recorded between Ireland and Iceland. How tall was it? Shutterstock 25 metres 19 metres

15 metres 30 metres

RTÉ's Teresa Mannion's went viral in December 2015 after she braved the eye of Storm Desmond. From where in the country did she make the plea for people to stay safe and not to make “unnecessary journeys”? RTÉ Achill Island, Mayo Salthill, Galway

Bundoran, Donegal Roches Point, Cork