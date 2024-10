OVER €24,000 HAS been raised in an online fundraiser for an Irish woman who is in a coma in a Turkish hospital after a fall.

Mother of two Stacey Callan, who is from Drogheda in County Louth, remains in ICU.

Family member, Wendy Callan said: “We never thought we would have to write this but in October 2024 Stacey Callan suffered a serious brain injury following a fall, whilst on holiday with her partner and two young children. Stacey is currently in a coma in a hospital in Turkey.”

She added that while Stacey and her family took out travel insurance, the insurance company are refusing to pay out at this time.

“We will continue to work with the insurance company to resolve any queries they may have but we’re urgently asking for your help to reduce the overwhelming financial burden of this tragic accident for Stacey and her family, so they can focus on Stacey’s recovery”.

Speaking about the costs she said, “Stacey has a long road to recovery ahead of her, she has been in for the last 5 days and the current charges for this stands at €20,000 and looking at €2,000 per day going forward. Any donation made, would be very greatly appreciated.”

In an update on social media at the weekend family member Joanne Callan Cuddy thanked those who had donated.

As of Sunday evening the GoFundme Page has raised €24,050 with just over 800 donations.

Additional fundraising events have been organised, including a Benefit Night for Stacey on Saturday, October 26 at Greenmount House, Drogheda at 8.30pm, and a Coffee Morning at The Market House, Dunleer in Co Louth on Sunday, October 27 from 11.30am.