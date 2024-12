THERE ARE MANY holiday classics that spring to mind when talking about Christmas movies – Miracle on 34th Street, It’s a Wonderful Life, Home Alone, Love Actually.

But there’s one movie that can be divisive – Die Hard.

The 1988 film stars Bruce Willis as Detective McClane, who flies into LA on Christmas Eve before learning of a hostage situation taking place in an office building, and that his wife is one of the hostages.

Despite the fact that the film wasn’t intended to be a Christmas movie (it was released in July in the United States), many insist otherwise.

So, for the day that’s in it, we want to know: Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?