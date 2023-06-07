People renovating vacant and derelict homes on offshore islands to be entitled to higher grants

HOUSE BUYERS THAT wish to refurbish and live in vacant and derelict properties on islands around Ireland’s coast will get a 20% top up on the Government’s Croí Cónaithe funding grant.

The new measure is contained in the ‘Our Living Islands’ strategy – the first national island policy in 27 years.

Under the Croí Cónaithe scheme, you can get a grant of up to €50,000 to renovate a vacant property and up to €70,000 if the property is derelict.

Minister Heather Humphreys and Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien have agreed to introduce changes to the Vacant Property Grant Scheme to support the renovations of vacant and derelict properties on offshore islands.

The maximum grant for island properties will be 20% higher for vacant properties – €60,000 compared to €50,000 on the mainland.

Derelict properties on the islands can receive a grant provided of up to €84,000 compared to €70,000 on the mainland.

This will come into effect from 1 July and will be applied retrospectively to any existing applications.

Vacant Home Officers will be in place to identify vacant and derelict properties on the islands.

Boosting island populations

As The Journal reported last summer, Humphreys had previously sent the islands strategy back to the drawing board, after stating that she would not publish a review until she was “satisfied that it contains credible actions that will make a difference to our island communities”.

It is understood that the minister wanted more housing measures and incentives included in the plan that would help boost island populations.

Population decline on the Irish islands following the Famine of the 1840s has been an ever-present threat for island dwellers, and is on the cards again as Census data points to worrying declines in recent years, as reported by Noteworthy in its recent series.

The long-awaited plan is being launched today on Árainn Mhór Island, Co Donegal, a place where islanders set up a Coming Home campaign – working to bring the country’s first offshore remote working hub to the island with connection speeds that would make any rural mainland dweller jealous.

In a bid to attract residents to the island, the islanders put out open letters appealing to the likes of Australians and Americans to swap the hustle and bustle of the city for a peaceful island life.

Topping up the refurbishment grant is likely to be welcomed by islanders – however, with such a differentiation between the policy for both island and mainland vacant and derelict houses, it’s also likely to generate a wider debate.

Remote working

The ‘Our Living Islands’ plan contains 80 commitments under a three-year action plan with a focus on improving services in housing, health and education, delivering high speed broadband, increasing tourism, supporting employment and remote working and further developing our outdoor amenities.

Housing and securing planning permission are particular issues that have been raised by island communities in recent times. Many have complained that planning blockages, high building costs and no rental options are creating a housing crisis on our offshore islands.

While there has been a delay with the publication of the Government’s forthcoming new Rural Planning Guidelines, it is expected they will be revised to recognise the specific challenges that island communities face.

Other highlights within the report published today include supports being provided to every single island community to develop remote working facilities so that people can live and work within their own community.

A €2 million minor capital works scheme for the islands off Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Galway and Cork is also set to be announced.

The delivery of high-speed broadband to island-based schools and digital hubs is also understood to be key to the plan.

Government agencies will also work with its partners to increase job opportunities, including apprenticeships on the islands, states the report.

Supports for outdoor recreation activities such as cycling, swimming and walking will also be ramped up.

The minister is also set to announce the plan to investment in infrastructure such as piers and roads, and the completion of the upgrade of coast guard building and stations of units servicing islands.

Waste management plans for island communities also also set to be progressed.

At today’s announcement, Humphreys is expected to say that the new plan is about supporting every single island community to develop remote working facilities, ensuring people can live and work in their own community.

She believes it is an “ambitious ten year policy – recognising our commitment to supporting our island communities so that they have a bright and sustainable future”.