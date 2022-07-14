Govt launches €50m rural housing renovation scheme as SF declare it 'a drop in the ocean'

HOUSING MINISTER DARRAGH O’Brien has hailed the launch of a funding scheme for vacant rural properties despite criticism from the opposition.

O’Brien described the €50 million Croí Cónaithe initiative as a “key delivery milestone” as the government delivered its latest Housing for All progress report.

The €50 million Croí Cónaithe Fund aims to bring vacant and underused buildings back into residential use but Sinn Féin has said it is “just a drop in the ocean” of what is actually needed to tackle vacancy and dereliction.

Grants of up to €50,000 will be delivered through local authorities under the scheme to support the refurbishment of vacant and derelict properties, with priority given to applications in areas where the level of vacancy or dereliction is high.

The scheme is exclusively available to individuals or households for which the property will be their principal private residence. It is not available to undertakings and/or developers, the government said, and properties considered for inclusion must be vacant for two years or more and built before 1993.

Speaking at today’s launch, Minister O’Brien said: “The Croí Cónaithe towns fund is another key delivery milestone in the government’s Housing for All plan and supporting home ownership.

Today, this scheme becomes our latest addition to boosting home ownership by supporting people to refurbish vacant properties to become their homes, enabling them to live in towns and villages and addressing vacancy through sustainable reuse.

O’Brien said he hopes to extend the scheme further into city areas with high vacancy in the coming months.

The city initiative will see developers secure up to €144,000 in funding for each apartment they build outside the Dublin area as part of its aim to deliver up to 5,000 apartments by 2026.

Responding to the scheme’s, Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould said it was “deeply underwhelming”.

“It targets just 2000 vacant homes up to the end of 2025. Given that it will take the remainder of the year to set up and process the first applications, it is unlikely that any homes will start to be purchased until 2023. This means that the annual target is just 666 per year,” he said.

“The reality is the low targets and modest funding for this scheme is just a drop in the ocean of what is actually needed to tackle vacancy and dereliction.”