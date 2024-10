ISRAELI POLICE SAID at least 24 people have been injured after a truck drove into a crowd of people at a bus stop in central Israel.

Preliminary police findings showed the driver also hit a bus that had stopped at the same location to drop off passengers, the police said in a statement.

Police said civilians at the site of the incident “shot the truck driver and neutralised him”. They did not clarify whether the incident was an attack.

Earlier today, the Magen David Adom emergency service said the incident occurred at Aharon Yariv Boulevard in Ramat HaSharon, north of the commercial hub Tel Aviv.

Of those injured, at least 16 people had been transported to nearby hospitals, MDA said in a statement.

Officers and ambulances rushed to the scene, where Israeli television channels showed police cordoning off the area as medics helped the injured and a helicopter hovered above.

The incident comes as Israel holds ceremonies to mark the Hebrew calendar anniversary of the Hamas attack on 7 October last year, that sparked the current conflict in Gaza and Lebanon.

