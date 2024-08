THE DEPARTMENT OF Transport is “in the process of engaging with the carrier” which it is claimed was responsible for multiple flights through Irish airspace carrying tons of ammunition and parts.

“Officials are verifying the data being reported and are in the process of engaging with the carrier. This will require further time,” said a spokesperson.

Last week, The Ditch reported that Israeli arms passed through Irish airspace after travelling on an aircraft from the United States on multiple occasions.

The Journal has independently determined through sources and open source flight information services that several such flights passed close to Ireland, with some believed to have entered Irish airspace since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza on 7 October.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Simon Harris said that “no consent” had been sought for the overflights.

A statement received by The Journal yesterday from the Department of Transport confirmed “the carriage of munitions of war” is prohibited unless an exemption exists.

“In 2023 and to date in 2024, no applications have been received or exemptions granted for the carriage of munitions of war on civil aircraft operating through Irish sovereign airspace to/from Israel.

“However, the Department is aware of recent media reports regarding the use of Irish sovereign airspace by a civil air operator reported to be carrying munitions and this matter is being examined, including engagement with the carrier concerned,” the statement read.

With reporting from Niall O’Connor and Muiris Ó Cearbhaill.