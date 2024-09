A UNITED NATIONS agency has said Israeli forces shot and killed an American-Turkish activist today during a protest in the West Bank.

Turkey identified the woman as Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, condemning her death, while the United States called it a “tragic” event and called on its ally Israel to carry out an investigation.

The Israeli army has acknowledged opening fire at the protest.

In a statement, the UN Human Rights Office for Palestine said that “on 6 September ISF shot in the head and killed a 26-year-old American activist in Beita, Nablus, while she was participating in a peaceful anti-settlement protest”, referring to the Israeli security forces.

The killing occurred as Israeli forces withdrew from a deadly 10-day raid in the West Bank city of Jenin. The raid, part of broader Israeli military operations, has drawn international criticism, with Israeli ally Germany warning against escalating military actions in the West Bank.

The Israeli army said it was “looking into reports that a foreign national was killed as a result of shots fired”.

The UN said Eygi, 26, was participating in a “peaceful anti-settlement protest” in Beita, scene of weekly demonstrations.

She arrived at the Rafidia hospital in Nablus “with a gunshot in the head” and was later pronounced dead, said hospital director Fouad Nafaa.

Turkey said she was killed by “Israeli occupation soldiers”. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the Israeli action as “barbaric”.

Eygi was a member of the International Solidarity Movement (ISM), a pro-Palestinian organisation, and was in Beita for a weekly demonstration against Israeli settlements, said Neta Golan, the group’s co-founder.

Israeli settlements in the West Bank — where some 490,000 people live — are illegal under international law.

© AFP 2024