GAZA’S CIVIL DEFENCE agency has said an Israeli strike on Gaza City has killed at least four people and left “more than 30″ feared buried under the rubble of a house.

“Our crews were able to recover four martyrs and five wounded following the attack,” which hit a family home in Gaza City’s Sabra neighbourhood at dawn, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Bassal said that “more than 30″ people are presumed missing under the rubble of the targeted house in Gaza City, in the territory’s north, and “our crews cannot reach them because of the lack of the necessary machinery”.

According to figures released yesterday by the health ministry in Gaza, Israel’s ramped-up attacks since 18 March have killed at least 2,062 Palestinians, taking the overall war death toll in Gaza since October 2023 to 51,439 people.

A Hamas delegation is due to meet Egyptian mediators in Cairo today for talks on a Gaza ceasefire.

“The Hamas negotiating delegation, headed by Khalil al-Hayya, has left for Cairo,” senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu said yesterday.

“It will meet with Egyptian officials tomorrow to discuss Hamas’s vision for ending the war,” he added, reffirming that that Hamas’s weapons “are not up for negotiation”.

The militants said they would not accept a “partial” ceasefire deal and called for a “comprehensive” agreement to halt the war.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has said its food stocks in Gaza have run out under Israel’s nearly eight-week blockade, ending a main source of sustenance for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the territory.

The WFP said in a statement that it delivered the last of its stocks to charity kitchens that it supports around Gaza.

It said those kitchens are expected to run out of food in the coming days.

Some 80% of Gaza’s population of more than two million relies primarily on charity kitchens for food, because other sources have shut down under Israel’s blockade, according to the UN.

