TWO PEOPLE INCLUDING a girl were killed in an Israeli attack on a southern Lebanese town today, state media reported, after Israel launched air strikes in response to cross-border rocket fire.

“The Israeli enemy strike on the town of Touline resulted… in the death of two people, including a girl, and the injury of eight others, including two children,” the National News Agency cited the health ministry’s emergency unit as saying, describing it as a “preliminary toll”.

NNA had earlier reported a toll of one killed in Touline.

Heavy black smoke billows from a Israeli air strike in the southern Lebanese village of Sujoud in Iqlim al-Toufah. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Israeli military said it struck dozens of rocket launchers in Lebanon in response to cross-border rocket fire on Saturday.

“A short while ago, the IDF (army) struck dozens of Hezbollah rocket launchers and a command centre from which Hezbollah terrorists were operating in southern Lebanon,” it said in a statement, referring to the Iran-backed movement in Lebanon.

The Israeli military said three rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, setting off air raid sirens in the region for the first time since a November ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam warned the country risked being dragged into a “new war” after months of relative calm following a November 27 ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

