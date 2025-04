THE COAST OFF Istanbul has been rocked by a powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake.

It hit the Marmara Sea near the western outskirts of the Turkish capital, with the impact felt across the city where people rushed onto the streets.

Reports on social media said buildings in the densely-populated area were shaking with the tremors.

“An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude occurred in Silivri, Marmara Sea, Istanbul,” Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X.

“Regarding the earthquake that was also felt in the surrounding provinces, AFAD and all teams of our relevant institutions have started field scans.

“I offer my best wishes to our citizens affected by the earthquake. May God protect our country and our nation from disasters.”

There were no immediate reports of anyone being hurt or killed nor of buildings collapsing in the sprawling city of 16 million people, city authorities and the regional governor’s office said.

“Until now, we have no information about any buildings collapsing,” the governor’s office said, urging people to avoid any structures that might have been damaged in the tremors.

“No serious cases have been reported so far following the earthquake in Istanbul,” the Istanbul municipality said on X.

The tremors could be felt as far away as Bulgaria, according to AFP journalists in the capital Sofia.