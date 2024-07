IT SYSTEMS WORLDWIDE have been hit by a outage that is causing delays to transport, difficulties to some banking systems and had even caused some TV stations to stop broadcasting.

So far, Dublin Airport has said it has said that its system are not affected on a widespread basis, but Ryanair has said that this “3rd party IT issue” has meant that there may be potential disruption.

One passenger spoke to The Journal from Heathrow Airport this morning, saying there were chaotic scenes after the outage. “Screens were down for a time, queues everywhere and the British Airways systems were all down, too.” They said it was a “shambles”. It’s understood screens are now back up and running at the airport. Microsoft says a fix is 'forthcoming' Microsoft has said a resolution for Windows devices affected was “forthcoming”. It said: “We are aware of an issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third party software platform. We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming.” HSE 'not impacted directly' Thousands of GP practices across England have been affected by the global IT outage, which has hampered the booking of appointments and issuing of prescriptions. We’ve asked the HSE has it seen any impacts so far here. In a response, they’ve told us: The HSE has not been impacted directly by these issues. We remain vigilant and our cyber teams continue to monitor the situation. National Cyber Security Centre shares 'workaround steps' Ireland’s National Cyber Security Centre has released this statement, primarily aimed at IT workers who may be encountering problems: The NCSC is aware of an issue with falcon agent which may cause issues when booting machines. Symptoms include hosts experiencing a bugcheck or bluescreen error related to Falcon Sensor. CrowdStrike are actively working on a fix and there is no need to contact support. There is a ‘workaround step’ which is very technical, too technical to detail here, but details are available here from the NCSC if required A spokesperson for Dublin Port has told The Journal that it is fully operational – there was some brief congestion this morning but this has now eased. They added that there’s not one overall IT system and it would depend on each operator’s system if they’re impacted Whiteboards being used at @belfastairport as all the screens are blue. Passenger Martin McElroy took this, and told us that it's like “the dark ages, but to be fair they’re making it work, which you have to give them credit for.” #outage pic.twitter.com/FfSmEHCvuO — Stephen Murphy (@SMurphyTV) July 19, 2024 Major US air carriers including Delta, United and American Airlines grounded all flights on over a communication issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. All airports in Spain were experiencing “disruptions” from an IT outage that has hit several companies worldwide on Friday, the airport operator Aena said. The UK’s biggest rail operator meanwhile warned of possible train cancellations due to IT issues, while photos posted online showed large queues forming at Sydney Airport in Australia. All Spanish airports, three Indian airlines, and the Netherlands’ airport Schiphol have all reported being significantly impacted by the outage. Ryanair has said it is experiencing disruption across its network due to the outage. “We advise all passengers to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before their scheduled departure time,” the airline said in a statement. Due to a global IT issue that is impacting airlines & airports worldwide @Ryanair has requested that their passengers arrive at the airport 3 hours prior to their flight. @DublinAirport & @CorkAirport teams are assisting passengers impacted. We thank everyone for their patience. https://t.co/xPaOPATJwk — Kevin Cullinane (@kevin_cullinane) July 19, 2024 What do we know about the cause? There are no indications that anything malicious has taken place. Experts have said a flawed update to CrowdStrike’s Falcon Sensor software could be the source of the problem.CrowdStrike has not yet publicly confirmed any issue. Well, good morning! In what has already been labelled ‘the biggest IT outage of all time’, computer systems across the world have been hit by a glitch that’s seemingly been caused by a security update. Major infrastructure including airlines, train companies, banks and media outlets have ground to a halt after their computer systems were knocked offline or leaving devices showing the so-called “Blue Screen of Death” (BSOD). In the UK, Sky News went off air for a period and has returned without on-screen graphics and autocue for presenters. Around the world, banks, supermarkets and other major institutions reported computer issues disrupting services, while many businesses have been left unable to take digital payments. In Ireland, Dublin Airport currently largely unaffected by a global tech outage that has seen planes grounded at other airports and broadcasters and websites taken offline.

