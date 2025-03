MEMBERS OF THE Italia ’90 squad, B*Witched and Riverdance are lined-up to appear on The Late Late Show tomorrow night.

The finalists of Dancing With The Stars and Cork singer Cian Ducrot will also be among the guests to appear.

Host Patrick Kielty is confirmed to be presenting tomorrow night’s show, which is the first airing since his mother Mary Kielty sadly passed away at the weekend.

Kielty will be speaking to members of the 1990 Republic of Ireland to mark 35 years since Ireland first qualified for the World Cup.

Mick McCarthy, Niall Quinn, Packie Bonner, Ronnie Whelan, Ray Houghton, John Aldridge, Kevin Sheedy, David O’Leary, Andy Townsend, Chris Hughton, Chris Morris, Steve Staunton, Kevin Moran, Bernie Slaven, John Sheridan, Frank Stapleton and David Kelly are due to be in the studio.

There’ll be a Riverdance showcase tomorrow evening as part of the Late Late’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations ahead of the day itself on Monday.

Grammy Award-winner and Cork singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot will be performing his new song Little Dreaming and will sit down with Kielty for a chat.

Kielty will also speak to the finalists of this year’s Dancing With the Stars compeition and their dance partners: Jack Woolley, Rhys McClenaghan, Kayleigh Trappe and Danny O’Carroll accompanied by Alexandra Vladimirov, Laura Nolan, Ervinas Merfeldas and Salome Chachua.

And B*Witched members Keavy, Edele, Sinead and Lindsay will be performing an “ultimate fan favourite”, according to RTÉ.