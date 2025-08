THE ITALIAN GOVERNMENT has been given the greenlight to build the world’s longest suspension bridge over the Strait of Messina, connecting the island of Sicily to mainland Italy.

After decades of false starts, over 3.5km bridge will finally collect the southern island of Sicily to the rest of the country. Infrastructure minister Matteo Salvini announced the project’s approval today.

According to the government’s analysis, the bridge will boost the economy of both north and south Italy. On average, 4,300 people will be working to construct the bridge every day for at least seven years, reaching as high as 7,000 at peak times.

It is estimated that the completion of the bridge will lead to the creation of up to 30,000 new roles, every year, in direct employment. Indirectly, up to 90,000 new jobs could be created from its construction.

The project is due to be completed in 2032. Stretto di Messina Stretto di Messina

Salvini, who is also the deputy prime minister, has frequently touted the employment figures to justify the cost – which needs an estimated initial investment of an eye-watering €13.5bn sum.

In the centre of the three-lane suspension bridge will be a passenger train, which can transport visitors to and from the island. It is due to be completed in 2032.

Stretto di Messina Stretto di Messina

Designs for the bridge, standing at over 300-metere-tall, were finalised in the late 1990s and allow for boats, cruises and ships to continue to sail underneath. The project began in 2012 but was abandoned over financing concerns due to the global economic crash.

Stretto di Messina Stretto di Messina

Local protests over the environmental impact and the cost, with critics saying the money could be better spent elsewhere. The Italian government has said that the bridge with survive natural disasters and has been engineered to be as durable as possible.

Other critics, however, believe the bridge will never materialise. Many point to a long history of public infrastructure works announced in Italy, some of which were financed for decades, but never completed.

With reporting by AFP