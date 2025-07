MINISTER FOR PUBLIC Expenditure and Reform Jack Chambers has said any extra money that he signs off on for each government department as part of this year’s Budget will “absolutely” come with conditions.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin today, the minister said the “reform” part of his brief is just as important as the “public expenditure” part and he will be working across government to make sure changes are implemented to drive economic growth and prosperity.

“For me, as we develop a medium-term expenditure framework, driving reform within the Irish economy is as important as any minister coming to me looking for additionality,” Chambers said.

The minister was speaking after bringing a report to Cabinet today which outlines the biggest barriers to getting infrastructure projects in the State delivered.

“People are immensely frustrated at the slow pace of delivery is driving up the cost of infrastructure, and the failure to build sufficient infrastructure is imposing real limitations on our growth and development as a country,” Chambers said.

“Our electricity and water systems are approaching crisis points in many parts of our country, which, if not addressed, will limit our ability to build the homes that we need and indeed provide for any of the other infrastructure, social or economic that we need.

“In short, we simply must do better by removing the barriers that are slowing delivery,” he explained.

In particular, Chambers highlighted people taking judicial reviews against infrastructure projects as a major issue that is stalling development, noting that the number of judicial reviews have been rising every year.

In 2025, they increased by 25%.

Chambers said judicial reviews play an important role in upholding fair procedures and transparency in decision-making processes, but added:

“However, I am deeply concerned that judicial review is too often being used as a mechanism and a tactic to obstruct and delay.”

“This distorts the intended purpose of judicial review from a remedy of last resort to a tactical tool to delay infrastructure development and clogs up our courts, which are across our civil legal system, in particular, some of the slowest in Europe,” he said.

The minister said work will now begin to see what reforms can be introduced in the autumn to “balance” this issue.