Tributes paid as Banshees of Inisherin co-producer James Flynn dies aged 57

TRIBUTES ARE BEING paid to film producer James Flynn who has died at the age of 57.

Flynn, whose credits include the Oscar-nominated Banshees of Inisherin as well as Veronica Guerin, Angela’s Ashes and Love/Hate, has been described as an influential figure within the Irish film industry.

Culture Minister Catherine Ryan led the tributes to him. She posted on Twitter: “I am greatly saddened by the news of the passing of James Flynn.His most recent success with the Banshees of Inisherin was the culmination of a career at the very forefront of Irish cinema & TV drama production.

“My deepest sympathies to Juanita and his family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

The Screen Directors’ Guild of Ireland said it was “deeply saddened by the passing of producer James Flynn, a huge loss to the industry and our thoughts are with his family”.

Paul Young, who produced the Oscar-nominated The Secret of Kells, also paid tribute to Flynn.

He said: “Without James, we may never have gotten our first film, The Secret of Kells, off the ground. Irish film and Television has lost a great mentor and champion.”

More of Flynn’s credits include producer roles on films and television series such as Vikings, Penny Dreadful and The General.