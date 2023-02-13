Tributes paid as Banshees of Inisherin co-producer James Flynn dies aged 57

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
TRIBUTES ARE BEING paid to film producer James Flynn who has died at the age of 57.
Flynn, whose credits include the Oscar-nominated Banshees of Inisherin as well as Veronica Guerin, Angela’s Ashes and Love/Hate, has been described as an influential figure within the Irish film industry.
Culture Minister Catherine Ryan led the tributes to him. She posted on Twitter: “I am greatly saddened by the news of the passing of James Flynn.His most recent success with the Banshees of Inisherin was the culmination of a career at the very forefront of Irish cinema & TV drama production.
“My deepest sympathies to Juanita and his family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”
The Screen Directors’ Guild of Ireland said it was “deeply saddened by the passing of producer James Flynn, a huge loss to the industry and our thoughts are with his family”.
Paul Young, who produced the Oscar-nominated The Secret of Kells, also paid tribute to Flynn.
He said: “Without James, we may never have gotten our first film, The Secret of Kells, off the ground. Irish film and Television has lost a great mentor and champion.”
More of Flynn’s credits include producer roles on films and television series such as Vikings, Penny Dreadful and The General.
