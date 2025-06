MORE THAN 100 climbers gathered at the summit of Croagh Patrick today for a special blessing to mark the final ascent of a 5-peak challenge honouring the life of James McNeive.

Mr McNeive, a native of Knock in Co Mayo, was killed in a road traffic accident last year at the age of 28.

The McNeive family organised the 5-peak challenge to raise funds for a number of causes close to James’s heart, spanning from charities to local schools and clubs, including ones where James had either taught as a schoolteacher or played.

Beginning on Mr McNeive’s birthday, 24 June, the five peaks were Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England, Snowdon in Wales, Carrauntoohil in Co Kerry, and concluded today at Croagh Patrick in his home county of Mayo.

A core team of 30 took part in all five climbs of Summit for James, which included Mr McNeive’s mother Bernadette, his siblings, cousins, close friends, and teammates from Aghamore GAA.

“All participants self-funded their travel and expenses, ensuring that every cent raised (excluding iDonate platform fees) goes directly to a group of causes that James supported or was personally connected to,” a spokeswoman for the climb said.

James’s younger brother Matthew, who lives with kidney failure, managed to participate in three of the five peaks despite his dialysis.

Brothers Matthew McNeive, left, and James who passed away in August 2024.

“James had this rare ability to light up any room and lift the people around him, whether you were a friend, a student or a stranger,” Matthew said.

“He had a deep love for his school communities and his local GAA club. That’s why the charities we’ve chosen reflect his passions — teaching, mental health, sport, a children’s charity, and of course the Irish Kidney Association, because he never liked to see me struggle. He always wanted to do something to help and supported organ donation.”

Knock’s Parish Priest Father Richard Gibbons blessed the crowd that gathered for the final climb today.

The McNeive family: mother Bernadette, twins Michael and Matthew with (2nd from left) Colin White, the National Advocacy & Projects Manager of the Irish Kidney Association.

To date, the challenge has raised over €124,000, with funds going to: Irish Heart Foundation; Make-A-Wish Ireland; Daisy Lodge (Cancer Fund for Children); Mayo Mindspace (youth mental health); and the Irish Kidney Association.

A climb of a Mount Maroon near Brisbane in Australia by Irish people living in the area took place last week in solidarity.

The McNeive family hope that the 5 Peak Challenge will be “the first of many events under the newly formed James McNeive Foundation, which aims to continue supporting the causes James cared deeply about”.