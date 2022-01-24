#Open journalism No news is bad news

World's most powerful space telescope reaches final destination a million miles from Earth

The telescope will let astronomers peer further back in time than ever before.

By Press Association Monday 24 Jan 2022, 10:33 PM
53 minutes ago 6,618 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5663749
This rendering of the James Webb Space Telescope is current to 2015
Image: Northrop Grumman/NASA via PA Images
This rendering of the James Webb Space Telescope is current to 2015
This rendering of the James Webb Space Telescope is current to 2015
Image: Northrop Grumman/NASA via PA Images

THE WORLD’S MOST powerful space telescope has reached its final destination a million miles from Earth – a month after it lifted off on a quest to discover the dawn of the universe.

The 10 billion dollar James Webb Space Telescope fired its rocket thrusters for nearly five minutes to go into orbit around the sun at its designated spot, with Nasa confirming the operation went as planned.

The mirrors on the observatory must still be meticulously aligned and the infrared detectors sufficiently chilled before scientific observations can begin in June, but flight controllers in Baltimore are already euphoric.

“We’re one step closer to uncovering the mysteries of the universe and I can’t wait to see Webb’s first new views of the universe this summer,” Nasa administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

The telescope will let astronomers peer further back in time than ever before – all the way back to when the first stars and galaxies were forming 13.7 billion years ago.

That is a mere 100 million years from the Big Bang, when the universe was created.

Besides making stellar observations, Webb will scan the atmospheres of alien worlds for possible signs of life.

A sunshield as big as a tennis court stretched open on the telescope in early January, 10 days after the Christmas Day launch from French Guiana. The observatory’s gold-coated mirror — 21 feet across — unfolded a few days later.

Today’s engine firing put Webb into orbit around the sun at the so-called second Lagrange point, where the gravitational forces of the sun and Earth balance.

The seven-ton spacecraft always faces Earth’s night side to keep its infrared detectors as frigid as possible.

At one million miles away, Webb is more than four times as distant as the moon.

Considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, which orbits 330 miles up, Webb is too far away for emergency repairs. That makes the milestones over the past month — and the ones ahead — all the more critical.

Spacewalking astronauts performed surgery five times on Hubble. The first operation, in 1993, corrected the telescope’s blurry vision, a flaw introduced during the mirror’s construction on the ground.

