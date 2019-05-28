This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 28 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Girl (12) and man (39) die following mass stabbing incident in Japan

Over a dozen people were injured, and there was no immediate motive for the attack.

By AFP Tuesday 28 May 2019, 7:27 AM
13 minutes ago 1,545 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4657132

Japan Stabbing Attack Officers at the scene Source: Jae C. Hong/PA Images

A KNIFE-WIELDING attacker killed a 12-year-old schoolgirl and a man before stabbing himself to death outside Tokyo today, in an attack that also injured more than a dozen, including several children.

The mass stabbing in the town of Kawasaki, south of the Japanese capital, was a rare attack in a country with one of the lowest rates of violent crime in the developed world, and there was no immediate detail on the suspect’s motive.

Kiyoshi Matsuda, deputy director of the Nippon Medical School Musashi Kosugi Hospital, told reporters that the 12-year-old schoolgirl and a 39-year-old man had succumbed to their injuries.

Local media reported that the suspected attacker, a man in his 50s, had also died of his wounds. Emergency services said at least 16 others had been injured in the attack.

Japan Stabbing Attack Students from the Caritas school leaving with their parents Source: Shinki Kita/PA Images

“It is a very harrowing case. I feel strong anger,” Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in televised remarks.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the victims and hope the injured recover quickly.”

According to local media, eyewitnesses saw a middle-aged man clasping a knife near the bus stop where the children were waiting, shouting “I will kill you”.

A local man living nearby, who identified himself as Matsumoto, 25, said he went outside after hearing screams.

“It’s hard to describe what it was like, how it sounded. It wasn’t girls having fun, it was a sound that was absolutely not normal,” he told AFP.

“I saw a man lying on the street. I also saw a girl hunched over on the ground. There were also five or six girls, maybe they were the ones who screamed… There was blood all over them.”

‘Prayers and sympathy’

The attack occurred during the busy early morning commute as workers headed to their offices and children to school. Fire department officials said they received the first emergency calls shortly before 8:00 am local time (midnight Irish time).

The scene of the attack was still swarming with emergency personnel hours later, with three police vans parked around the spot to block it from view.

Japan Stabbing Attack Rescuers work at the scene. Source: AP/PA Images

Emergency workers set up an orange medical tent to treat the wounded, and ambulances and fire engines were parked nearby.

A white school bus with blue stripes was parked at the site, with the name “Caritas Gakuen (school)” written on the side, said an AFP correspondent at the scene.

The bloodshed came as Donald Trump wrapped up a state visit to Japan, and the US president offered his “prayers and sympathy” to the victims as he met troops outside Tokyo.

Standing aboard a Japanese military ship, he said that “all Americans stand with the people of Japan and grieve for the victims and for their families”.

A local resident, who declined to give his name, said children attending the Caritas school lined up for the bus at the site every day.

“If you live in this neighbourhood, everybody knows that these kids are there,” the 66-year-old told AFP.

“I’ve been in this area for a long time, I cannot believe that somebody targeted this bus and targeted these small children.”

‘Serious injuries’

An official at the St Marianna University School of Medicine said a “woman in her forties and three girls… suffered serious injuries”.

“They will go through surgery for the injuries, mainly to their heads and necks. After that, they will be transferred to the ICU,” said Takehito Otsubo, the hospital’s assistant director.

Japan Stabbing Attack The school bus near the scene of the attack Source: AP/PA Images

Police earlier told AFP one suspect had been detained and an eyewitness told local media that the man had stabbed himself.

“I saw a man holding a knife… I couldn’t see clearly, but he apparently stabbed himself in the neck,” one eyewitness told NHK.

The broadcaster said two knives were spotted at the scene, but there was no immediate confirmation.

The country has famously strict gun control regulations and gun crime is unusual, but there have been a few high-profile stabbing attacks.

 - © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie