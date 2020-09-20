Quiz: How much do you know about Jedward?

JEDWARD HAVE BEEN household names since appearing on The X Factor in 2009.
The Dubin twins have released four albums since then, as well as turn their hands to TV presenting. But it’s their online presence that has been getting attention in recent weeks.
They’ve been sending messages of support to many Twitter users, as well as hitting out at celebrities with questionable views on Covid-19 – everyone from Ian Brown to Van Morrison.
With this in mind, we’re putting our lipstick on and taking a trip down Jedward memory lane…
