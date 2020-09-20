Quiz: How much do you know about Jedward?

JEDWARD HAVE BEEN household names since appearing on The X Factor in 2009.

The Dubin twins have released four albums since then, as well as turn their hands to TV presenting. But it’s their online presence that has been getting attention in recent weeks.

They’ve been sending messages of support to many Twitter users, as well as hitting out at celebrities with questionable views on Covid-19 – everyone from Ian Brown to Van Morrison.

With this in mind, we’re putting our lipstick on and taking a trip down Jedward memory lane…

We'll start with an easy one. What's their surname? PA Images Byrne Grimes

O'Neill Morrisson How old are Jedward? PA Images 27 28

29 103 They competed in The X Factor in 2009. Which position did they come in? PA Images Winner Third

Sixth They didn't compete that year Their first single, released in 2010, was a medley of which two songs? PA Images Under Pressure and Ice Ice Baby Under Pressure and Play That Funky Music

Ice Ice Baby and I Want to Break Free Runaway and Brown Eyed Girl The song came in at Number One on the Irish Singles Chart. PA Images True False Jedward represented Ireland at the Eurovision in both 2011 and 2012. Name the songs in question. PA Images Lipstick and On the Line On the Line and Read My Lips

Lipstick and Waterline What's Another Year? and Hold Me Now What is the name of their latest album? PA Images Voice of a Rebel Voice of an Angel

Voice of a Twin Voice of Reason on Twitter Name their other albums. PA Images Planet Jedward; Twins; Young Love Planet Jedward; Love; The Jedward Factor

Planet Jedward; Victory; Young Love Astral Weeks; Forgiven, Not Forgotten; Unfinished Monkey Business The twins competed on Celebrity Big Brother in 2011. Which position did they finish in? PA Images Winner Runner-up

Third They didn't compete on the show They also took part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2017. Which position did they finish in? PA Images Winner Runner-up

