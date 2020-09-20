#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 20 September 2020
Quiz: How much do you know about Jedward?

The twins have been the slaying the game on Twitter recently.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 20 Sep 2020, 10:00 PM
JEDWARD HAVE BEEN household names since appearing on The X Factor in 2009.

The Dubin twins have released four albums since then, as well as turn their hands to TV presenting. But it’s their online presence that has been getting attention in recent weeks.

They’ve been sending messages of support to many Twitter users, as well as hitting out at celebrities with questionable views on Covid-19 – everyone from Ian Brown to Van Morrison.

With this in mind, we’re putting our lipstick on and taking a trip down Jedward memory lane…

We'll start with an easy one. What's their surname?
PA Images
Byrne
Grimes

O'Neill
Morrisson 
How old are Jedward?
PA Images
27
28

29
103
They competed in The X Factor in 2009. Which position did they come in?
PA Images
Winner
Third

Sixth
They didn't compete that year
Their first single, released in 2010, was a medley of which two songs?
PA Images
Under Pressure and Ice Ice Baby
Under Pressure and Play That Funky Music 

Ice Ice Baby and I Want to Break Free
Runaway and Brown Eyed Girl
The song came in at Number One on the Irish Singles Chart.
PA Images
True
False
Jedward represented Ireland at the Eurovision in both 2011 and 2012. Name the songs in question.
PA Images
Lipstick and On the Line
On the Line and Read My Lips 

Lipstick and Waterline
What's Another Year? and Hold Me Now
What is the name of their latest album?
PA Images
Voice of a Rebel
Voice of an Angel 

Voice of a Twin 
Voice of Reason on Twitter 
Name their other albums.
PA Images
Planet Jedward; Twins; Young Love 
Planet Jedward; Love; The Jedward Factor

Planet Jedward; Victory; Young Love
Astral Weeks; Forgiven, Not Forgotten; Unfinished Monkey Business 
The twins competed on Celebrity Big Brother in 2011. Which position did they finish in?
PA Images
Winner
Runner-up

Third
They didn't compete on the show 
They also took part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2017. Which position did they finish in?
PA Images
Winner
Runner-up

Third 
They didn't compete on the show 
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top dog
You nailed it, well done!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Fintastic dolphin
Good job!
You scored out of !
Ewe must be joking
Baaaaaad!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
A shell of a bad effort!
About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

