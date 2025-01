BLUE ORIGIN, THE space company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, launched its massive New Glenn rocket for the first time early today.

The rocket, which had its inaugural mission delayed by several years and which is seen as critical to Blue Origin’s efforts to compete with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, blasted of at 2.03am from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in the US state of Florida as seen on a webcast.

LIFTOFF! New Glenn is beginning its first ever ascent toward the stars. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) January 16, 2025

Attempts to get off the ground earlier this week were scuppered first by technical issues, then by bad weather base.

Advertisement

“The vehicle looks good for tonight’s window, but we’re watching weather closely as clouds build over the Space Coast,” a Blue Origin spokesperson said ahead of today’s attempt.

Photographers preparing their remotely operated cameras for the launch Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A Space Force weather forecast put the chances of launch early today at only 40%.

Raising the high-stakes rivalry, SpaceX also plans its next orbital test of Starship — its gargantuan new-generation rocket — for tomorrow.

- AFP 2025