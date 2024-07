THE NUMBER OF historical sex offences being faced by former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has increased before his latest court appearance.

Donaldson, 61, is expected to appear at Newry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning for a preliminary enquiry hearing to establish if there is sufficient evidence to send him for trial.

He was arrested and charged in relation to historical sexual allegations at the end of March.

During previous court appearances, Donaldson had faced 11 holding charges brought by police.

Advertisement

An evidence file has since been reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service and the former DUP leader will now face 18 charges.

He will face one charge of rape, four of gross indecency and 13 charges of indecent assault.

Donaldson has previously stated that he will be strenuously contesting the charges.

The former DUP leader is the current MP for Lagan Valley, but will not stand for re-election in this Thursday’s UK General Election.

His wife Eleanor Donaldson (58) also faces five charges of aiding and abetting in connection with the alleged offences – originally it was four.