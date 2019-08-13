Two prison guards put on leave after Jeffrey Epstein's death

THE WARDEN OF the New York prison where convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein apparently died by suicide has been temporarily reassigned and two guards have been put on leave.

The US Justice Department confirmed the development today.

Spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said the two guards who have been placed on administrative leave by the Bureau of Prisons had been assigned to Epstein’s unit at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

“Additional actions may be taken as the circumstances warrant,” Kupec said in a statement.

Epstein (66) was found dead in his cell on Saturday morning and US authorities have pledged to conduct a full investigation into his death, which has been classified as an apparent suicide.

The multimillionaire, who socialised with numerous politicians and celebrities over the years, was awaiting trial on federal charges he trafficked underage girls for sex.

Epstein had been denied bail and faced up to 45 years in prison. He had pleaded not guilty.

‘Serious irregularities’

US Attorney General Bill Barr yesterday said there were “serious irregularities” at the jail where Epstein died, and pledged to pursue any co-conspirators in the sex trafficking case.

“I was appalled and indeed the whole department was, and frankly angry, to learn of the Metropolitan Correctional Center’s failure to adequately secure this prison,” Barr told reporters.

“We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation.

“The FBI and office of the inspector general are doing just that. We will get to the bottom of what happened and there will be accountability,” he added.