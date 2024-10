TRIBUTES HAVE POURED in for former US President Jimmy Carter, who became the first US President, sitting or former, to reach the centenary mark.

The one-time peanut farmer began hospice care at hishome in the US state of Georgia 19 months ago.

President Joe Biden, in a video posted on his official X account, hailed Carter as a “beloved friend” and “one of the most influential statesmen” in US history.

“Your hopeful vision of our country, your commitment to a better world and your unwavering belief in the power of human goodness continues to be a guiding light for all of us,” he said.

Happy 100th Birthday, President Carter.



To put it simply: I admire you so darn much.

Echoing President Biden, former President Barack Obama thanked Carter for his “fundamental decency, and your incredible acts of service through the Carter Center. Michelle and I are grateful for all you’ve done for this country”.

Happy 100th birthday, President Carter! Thank you for your friendship, your fundamental decency, and your incredible acts of service through the @CarterCenter. Michelle and I are grateful for all you've done for this country.

Stagnation at home, success abroad

Carter’s presidency was marked by economic stagnation and inflation, and recession.

However, despite an unsuccesful domestic tenure, he saw some success internationally.

Following twelve days of secret negotiations at the presidential compound in Camp David, Carter facilitated the signing of the Camp David Accords between Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin.

The signing led directly to the end of the Israeli occupation of the Sinai peninsula, and the Egyptian recognition of Israel.

He also signed the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks (SALT II) treaty with his Soviet counterpart Leonid Brezhnev, committing both states to curtailing the development of new nuclear weapons.

The Carter Centre

Carter formed the Carter Centre in 1982 wit hs wife Rosalyn, with the stated aim of “improving lives by advancing democracy, resolving conflicts, and eliminating preventable diseases”.

According to the centre’s website, it has become “a leading global health and human rights organization that has positively impacted over 80 countries”.

“The Center pioneered election observation, deploying 125 missions, and has supported the elimination of neglected tropical diseases in 22 countries. It continues to innovate, including by demonstrating how access to health services can pave the way to sustainable peace.”

‘Always political’

According to family, Carter remains keenly interested in politics and was highly motivated to make it to 100 and to vote in the November election for fellow Democrat Kamala Harris.

“He will be voting by mail-in ballot,” Stuckey told AFP, adding “he’s always been very politically active, and nothing has changed with that respect.”

In Plains, like in many rural places with strong evangelical Christian leanings, far more yard signs support Republican Donald Trump than Harris.

But it is also not uncommon to see a sign celebrating Carter’s centennial birthday next to one supporting Trump.

Carl Lowell, who has lived in Plains since infancy, said he tries not to get involved in politics because it is “so divisive” right now.

Like most residents of Plains, the 59-year-old retired firefighter is linked to Carter in various ways — he says his grandfather helped build the Carters’ house and that he himself even went dove hunting with him once.

“Jimmy’s a good man, he’s a godly man, and that’s what people like about him,” he said.

With reporting from © AFP 2024.