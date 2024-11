GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE disappearance and murder of Josephine “Jo Jo” Dullard have this morning arrested a man on suspicion of her murder.

The man, aged in his 50s, is currently being detained under the provisions of section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in Co Kildare.

Jo Jo went missing 29 years ago, in November 1995. Her family have been campaigning for information since then.

A renewed appeal for information was released by gardaí in recent days to mark the 29th anniversary of her disapperance.

Jo Jo was born in Callan, Co Kilkenny, on 25 January 1974 and was 21 years old when she went missing.

She left her home in Callan at 8.30am on 9 November 1995 to travel by bus to Dublin.

Jo Jo met friends in Bruxelles Pub on Harry Street, just off Grafton Street, and stayed with them for the afternoon.

She went to Busárus bus station at approximately 10pm. She missed the last bus home, so boarded a bus to Kildare instead and arrived in Naas at around 10.50pm.

Jo Jo hitched a lift from a driver in Naas who dropped her off in Kilcullen, Co Kildare, near the edge of the motorway. At about 11.15pm, JoJo hitched another lift from here and was dropped off in Moone in Co Kildare at around 11.35pm.

She called her friend from a phone box in Moone and explained that she missed her bus and was going to hitch her way home. She interrupted the conversation briefly and when she returned to the call she told her friend that a car had pulled up and offered her a lift. She was never heard from again.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated