“THANK YOU FOR Being a Friend” opened Joe Duffy’s last Liveline show today as a live band played to a live studio audience to bid farewell to the veteran broadcaster.

Duffy signed off from RTÉ after 37 years on air, during which he became one of the most enduring and well-known voices in Irish media. He has hosted Liveline since 1998.

He announced his departure in May after almost three decades of presenting the hit show, which, according to official figures this year, is regularly listened to by 305,000 people.

The Camembert Quartet tweaked some of the lyrics of the famous tune as the show began.

“You’ll write a book, or maybe three, but most of all you will be free from RTÉ” they sang.

“And the license fee,” Duffy chimed in.

The Dublin Fire Brigade Pipe Band also dropped in to pay tribute to Duffy with a song, as well as a gift of a t-shirt, a patch that they wear on their uniform, and a commemorative coin.

Joe Duffy with the Dublin Fire Brigade Pipe Band. Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

RTÉ Radio Centre’s Studio One was full of people, including those working at the broadcaster and former guests who called in to ‘Talk to Joe’ over the years.

One of those was Caroline Davis, who had called the show over proposed cuts to allowances for women who had breast cancer. “Within being on the show, we got the allowance reversed back to the way it was to be,” she told Duffy.

“But to let you know, Joe, we’re really delighted to say that this year, the allowance has changed. It has been drastically increased, and people are now getting two bras every year. They’re getting a prosthesis, a swimsuit and a swimming prosthesis, if required.”

‘Voice for the voiceless’

Musician Brush Shiels, who was also in the studio, said the story demonstrated “the real Joe Duffy”.

“Looking after the ordinary people of Ireland who can get nothing done. He is a voice for the voiceless,” he said.

Brush Shiels in Studio 1 during Joe Duffy's last Liveline. Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

Show producer Brenda Donohue then told Duffy that there was a famous caller on the line.

“Hello Joe, how are you?” came the voice of Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who said he wanted to take the opportunity to thank him sincerely.

You were and are the voice of the people. You’re authentic, you gave to people a platform, and I think you never left your roots.

“Your working class background stood to you. The values that your parents and family gave to you, I think, were the reason why you were unique. You had a unique capacity to mediate between the people and authority and allow them to tell their stories.”

Martin said he had learned a lot from Duffy who he had known since his student days, with their paths crossing later in life in West Cork as well.

“Your personal acts of kindness have always been quite extraordinary, and something that has touched our family quite a lot, because I think it’s your kindness and your compassion rings through on the radio, but also in personal life.”

‘Personal kindness’

There was a touching moment when Duffy recalled swimming with Martin in West Cork, and said he had the pleasure of meeting his daughter Léana Martin there. Léana, who had a heart condition, died in 2010 when she was seven years old.

“One of the last great days we had with Léana was at the crab fishing competition at Courtmacsherry. Unknown to me, you took some beautiful photographs of Léana in my arms looking out at the pier there,” the Taoiseach said.

“You sent them on to me afterwards after Léana passed, and that’s something Mary and I have always treasured, and we thank you. That’s what I meant by your personal kindness.”

Joe Duffy presenting his final farewell. Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

There was more music, with Paul Harrington performing Leonard Cohen’s Song for Bernadette and Jimmy Webb’s Wichita Lineman, and Claudia Boyle singing Can’t Help Loving That Man of Mine from Showboat.

Poet Bob Carley wrote a ‘final mass’ for Duffy, with the response ‘Ahhhh’.

“Not for him, the good news, he’s the king of the blues, of the morbid, the shock and the bleak. What a national treasure who, beyond any measure, could wreck your head week after week,” went one line from the poem.

Tributes were also paid to Duffy from a cast of (impersonated) characters, from Danny Healy Rae, Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and Michael D Higgins to Roy Keane, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

As the show wrapped up, presenter Shay Byrne read a letter from President Michael D Higgins which he said had been delivered to the studio by a member of the Defence Forces.

Some of the letter read: “As you prepare to take your leave from the national airwaves after so many years of dedicated service, may I, mar Uachtaráin na hÉireann, extend to you the warmest of thanks on behalf of the Irish people for your remarkable contribution to public life, one that you have shaped with empathy, insight and an unwavering commitment to the voices of ordinary people.”

Duffy harked back to the days of the Covid-19 pandemic as the show came to an end by repeating a phrase he became known for at the time: “Wash your hands”.

Signing off, he said: “That’s all from me on Liveline. Goodbye from Studio 1, and remember, 51551. Wash your hands.

“Love you all. It’s been a privilege. It’s been a privilege.”