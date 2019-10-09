This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Joey Barton denies assaulting former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel

The former England international allegedly pushed Stendel during a post-match fracas.

By Press Association Wednesday 9 Oct 2019, 9:27 PM
10 minutes ago 889 Views No Comments
joey-barton-in-court Barton leaving Barnsley Magistrates Court earlier today. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

FLEETWOOD TOWN MANAGER Joey Barton has denied assaulting former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel during an incident following a league match.

Barton, 37, is alleged to have pushed the German manager at Barnsley’s Oakwell Stadium on 13 April this year, leaving him with a damaged tooth.

Standing at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court today, the former England international indicated a not guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

District Judge Joanne Hirst told him that the allegations were too serious to be dealt with by magistrates and sent to the case for trial before judge and jury at Sheffield Crown Court.

joey-barton-in-court Former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel who was allegedly assaulted by Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton Source: Richard Sellers/PA Wire/PA Images

Wearing a blue open-neck shirt, a blue jumper, blue trousers and sporting glasses, Barton spoke only to give his name, his date of birth, his address of Fox Bank Close in Widnes, Cheshire, to confirm he was a British national and indicate his plea.

The former Manchester City, Newcastle United and Burnley midfielder was charged following an incident in the tunnel after the League One match between Barnsley and Fleetwood, which ended in a 4-2 victory for the home team.

Barton was given unconditional bail and told to appear at Sheffield Crown Court for a hearing on 6 November.

He smiled at waiting photographers as he left the court building before he was driven off in a black Mercedes SUV.

