Boris Johnson arrives back in UK as party split on his expected leadership bid

FORMER UK PRIME Minister Boris Johnson has returned to the UK to plot a bid to return as prime minister in a move that has divided opinion among Conservative MPs, including his former allies.

Johnson arrived at Gatwick Airport this morning with his family after breaking off a holiday in the Dominican Republic following Liz Truss’s forced resignation on Thursday.

Sky News photographed the ex-prime minister and his wife Carrie Johnson in economy on an overnight British Airways flight back from the Caribbean with their children and said the MP received “one or two boos” as he boarded.

Johnson later waved to the press gathered outside the VIP exit to the South Terminal as he walked alone to a waiting Range Rover.

The flight, which was being tracked by around 7,000 users of the FlightRadar24 website, landed 47 minutes behind schedule.

Mr Johnson’s allies said he is “up for it” but he is likely to be opposed in the leadership race by his former chancellor Rishi Sunak, whose resignation was key in Mr Johnson’s departure from Downing Street this summer, as well as Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt.

And, while he is yet to formally declare he will run, Johnson’s potential reinstatement has divided opinion even among his allies in the parliamentary party, including his former deputy prime minister and foreign secretary Dominic Raab.

Appearing on the broadcast round this morning, Raab said “we cannot go backwards” and pointed out Mr Johnson faces a probe into his actions over partygate.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme:

We cannot go backwards. We cannot have another episode of the Groundhog Day, of the soap opera of partygate. We must get the country and the government moving forward. Raab backed Mr Sunak, saying he was “very confident” he would stand and had already secured the backing of 100 MPs, shoring up sufficient support to be on the ballot for Monday’s vote.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I think the critical issue here is going to be the economy. Rishi had the right plan in the summer and I think it is the right plan now.”

Raab said he felt Sunak could “bring the party together with a government of all of the talents”.

Moments after Johnson landed, former home secretary Priti Patel said she would be backing him.

And Johnson ally Andrew Stephenson told the Today programme he believed Johnson still had support among the party’s membership, some of whom he claimed had wanted the ex-PM on the ballot for the last contest.

When asked what had changed, the Tory MP and minister said:

Well, clearly what’s changed is some of my colleagues who said they had no faith in him and urged him to resign previously, have now gone on record urging him to put his name forward.

Mr Johnson has so far won the support of six Cabinet ministers, including Ben Wallace, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Simon Clarke, Chris Heaton-Harris, Alok Sharma and Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

But he was lagging behind in nominations, as was Mordaunt, who became the first to confirm her candidacy.

Sunak, who came second against Ms Truss in the last race six weeks ago, has around 87 public declarations, according to a PA news agency tally, far ahead of Johnson’s 50, while Ms Mordaunt struggles on 18.

The Leader of the House, who finished third in the last leadership election, said she had been encouraged by the support she had received from fellow Conservative MPs and wanted to unite the party.

She also assured Jeremy Hunt he could stay on as Chancellor if she won.

Candidates have until 2pm on Monday to secure the 100 nominations, limiting the ballot to a maximum of three candidates.

Supporters of Johnson believe that if he can make it to the last two, he will win in the final online ballot of party activists with whom he remains hugely popular.

Some MPs have warned they would resign the Tory whip and sit in the Commons as independents if Johnson returns to Downing Street.