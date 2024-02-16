Jon Jonsson: 'No further information’ found by gardaí searching for missing Icelandic man

GARDAÍ HAVE UNCOVERED no new information during their latest search operation for an Icelandic man who went missing in north Dublin five years ago.

Jonsson was last seen leaving his hotel room in Santry on 9 February 2019, while he was visiting Ireland for a poker tournament that was taking place in Dublin.

Gardaí connected to Ballymun Garda Station carried multiple searches at the park in Dublin.

Over 270 lines of enquiries have been established by investigators so far and a garda spokesperson said numerous statements have been taken and hours of CCTV has been reviewed.

Today, gardaí said in a statement: “Despite ongoing investigations and enquiries, Jon has yet to be located.”

Jon was 41-years-old when he went missing.

Jon Jonsson An Garda Síochána An Garda Síochána

The investigation team has received two items of anonymous correspondence while continuing their investigations, which were understood to have given gardaí a steer.

Detectives are continuing to appeal to the author, or authors, of those correspondences to make direct contact with them, with a garda spokesperson noting that any contact will be dealt with in the “strictest confidence”.

Anyone who has any information on Jon’s disappearance, or who can assist in locating him, is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.