Your evening longread: Joni Mitchell on love, her career, and recovering from an aneurysm

Joni Mitchell

The legendary musician Joni Mitchell doesn’t do many interviews these days. But as she prepares to release a box set of early recordings, she sat down for a chat with director Cameron Crowe.

(The Guardian, approx 10 mins reading time)

I got a letter from a little girl in Ireland who wrote to me. Her father was in a rock’n’roll band and they were going off to play someplace. She went outside to see them off, and one of the guys in the band came up to her and said, “Here, you should have this.” And he gave her what she called a “wonky tape recorder.” It had The Circle Game on it and he said, “This is a song that you should know, a girl your age.” At that time the English were terrorising Ireland, and they’d fly over in battalions with helicopters, and they’d do it at 8pm, right when the people were putting their children to bed. She said it was terrifying, this brigade of helicopters going over, and “I survived the war by putting the wonky tape recorder up to my ear and listening to The Circle Game.”