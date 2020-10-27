#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your evening longread: Joni Mitchell on love, her career, and recovering from an aneurysm

It’s a coronavirus-free zone as we bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 27 Oct 2020, 8:30 PM
EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Joni Mitchell

The legendary musician Joni Mitchell doesn’t do many interviews these days. But as she prepares to release a box set of early recordings, she sat down for a chat with director Cameron Crowe.

(The Guardian, approx 10 mins reading time)

I got a letter from a little girl in Ireland who wrote to me. Her father was in a rock’n’roll band and they were going off to play someplace. She went outside to see them off, and one of the guys in the band came up to her and said, “Here, you should have this.” And he gave her what she called a “wonky tape recorder.” It had The Circle Game on it and he said, “This is a song that you should know, a girl your age.” At that time the English were terrorising Ireland, and they’d fly over in battalions with helicopters, and they’d do it at 8pm, right when the people were putting their children to bed. She said it was terrifying, this brigade of helicopters going over, and “I survived the war by putting the wonky tape recorder up to my ear and listening to The Circle Game.” 

Aoife Barry
