JOURNAL MEDIA RECEIVED seven merits across six categories at this year’s Justice Media Awards by the Law Society, which recognises excellence in legal journalism.

Reporters and editors took home merits in the daily print/online journalism, broadcast journalism (podcast), court reporting (broadcast), print/online human rights and social justice reporting, international justice reporting and newcomer of the year categories.

Assistant news editor Valerie Flynn and The Journal editor Sinéad O’Carroll received a merit award in the daily print/online journalism category for an explainer article on why Conor McGregor’s high-profile trial last year was held in the civil court.

The judges said the article was a “clear explanation of a topical, high-profile sexual assault case” which included good content and used reputable sources.

Senior media producer Nicky Ryan, Voices editor and podcast host Laura Byrne and executive producer O’Carroll were awarded for an episode of The Journal‘s The Explainer podcast on how sentencing in Ireland works.



Executive producer Sinéad O'Carroll, podcast host Laura Byrne and senior media producer Nicky Ryan accepting the award for The Explainer podcast. Justice Media Awards Justice Media Awards

The episode, which received a merit in the broadcast journalism (podcast) category, offered a detailed consideration of sentencing in Ireland and abroad, according to the judges – who also commended the podcast’s format.

The Explainer team were once again recognised for their work in the court reporting (broadcast) category for their episode alongside reporter Eoghan Dalton on the state inquiry into Bill Kenneally.

Dalton, who was also awarded at the same ceremony last year for his reporting into the inquiry, was commended for the journalism which “hits key award criteria”. The judges said the podcast was a “stand out piece” with a brilliant, carved out format.

Investigative journalist Patricia Devlin and The Journal Investigates editor Maria Delaney received a merit award in the print/online human rights and social justice reporting category for journalism on femicide.

Reporter Patricia Devlin (L) pictured at the awards in Dublin with editor Maria Delaney (R) yesterday afternoon. The Journal The Journal

The judges said the “in-depth investigation”, which revealed that over 100 women had been murdered in Ireland since 2012, was detailed journalism and a “key social justice piece”. They were also commended for the data collection in the article.

Journal Media were recognised twice in the international justice category. Factchecker Shane Raymond received a merit for his debunk of claims following Tommy Robinson’s imprisonment in the UK.

Reporter Hannah McCarthy was also awarded a merit for her work for The Journal and The Irish Times from the Middle East. She was commended for her bravery and highlighting the “ongoing war crimes” taking place in the region.



Lastly, reporter Mairead Maguire received a merit in the newcomer of the year category. The judges said she “demonstrated exciting, and careful reporting” and remarked on the breadth of the issues covered by the journalist.

Journal Media was shortlisted for 17 awards at this year’s Law Society Justice Media Awards.