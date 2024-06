JOURNAL MEDIA HAS won two prizes at this year’s Justice Media Awards, the longest-running media awards in the country, which recognise excellence in Irish legal journalism.

Eoghan Dalton, Sinead O’Carroll and Daragh Brophy won the award Human Rights/Social Justice Reporting (print/online) category.

They covered the Bill Kenneally inquiry, which looked at the garda investigation into the former sports coach found guilty of indecently assaulting a number of boys.

Sinead O’Carroll is Editor of The Journal and Daragh Brophy is News Editor.

Muiris O’Cearbhaill won Best Newcomer for highlighting key issues facing public services and other stories in the public interest.

Journal Media was also awarded three merits.

Órla Ryan received a merit in the Human Rights/Social Justice Reporting (print/online) category, while Stephen McDermott won in International Justice Reporting.

In the Environmental Law/Climate Justice category, Lauren Boland received a merit.