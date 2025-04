THE WIFE AND two brothers of convicted murderer Jozef Puska are due to appear before the Central Criminal Court today, facing charges connected to the investigation into the killing of Ashling Murphy.

Murphy, a 23-year-old primary school teacher, was fatally stabbed 11 times in the neck by Jozef Puska while out for an afternoon run in Tullamore, Co Offaly, on 12 January 2022.

Slovakian native Puska was found guilty of the murder following an 18-day trial at the Central Criminal Court in November 2023, and is currently serving a mandatory life sentenc.

Puska’s wife, 34-year-old Lucia Istokova, along with his brothers, 34-year-old Marek Puska and 35-year-old Lubomir Puska, stand accused of withholding information that may have helped secure the arrest, prosecution or conviction of Jozef Puska in January 2022.

They are set to appear before Judge Paul McDermott in the Central Criminal Court this morning.

Two other women have also been charged in connection with the same case, but with separate offences.

Jozefina Grundzova, 31, and Viera Gazoiva, 38, are charged with impeding the apprehension of Jozef Puska between 12 and 14 January 2022.

These offences are said to have taken place at an address in Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly.

All five were granted free legal aid when the trial date was originally set in January 2024, and have been on bail since first appearing before Tullamore District Court in December 2023.

Their trials are expected to last up to four weeks and will be heard together.