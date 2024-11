A SHOP WORKER who made €1,500 a week dealing drugs so he could set up a tattoo business has been given a two-year suspended sentence following a cannabis seizure in Mullingar.

Judge Keenan Johnson highlighted this as one of the many drug-related cases before him. He added that it has become a national problem, prompting him to call for “a task force to tackle it and educate people on the dangers of drugs”.

Mark Kiernan, 28, of Chestnut Drive, Mullingar, pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing drugs, cannabis and cocaine and having the cannabis for sale or supply on January 31, 2023.

Garda Sergeant Andrew Corbett told Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court that he pulled over Kiernan’s car on Ballinderry Road; he handed over three cannabis deals worth €550.

The then shop worker admitted to having them to sell and was detained at the local garda station. At the same time, his residence was searched, resulting in a larger find: cannabis herb worth €4,688, €19 of cannabis resin, cocaine valued around €850 for personal use, and €350 in cash.

The total value was about €5,560, and the court heard he admitted that he had been selling a kilogramme of cannabis a month.

He had no prior criminal convictions.

The defence, pleading for leniency, told the court Kiernan initially started smoking cannabis and his ambition was to set up a tattoo shop, and “that is the reason he got himself involved in this activity”.

Sergeant Corbett confirmed that Kiernan had stated that, and he agreed the accused had not named his supplier, but that was not unusual because there could be severe consequences. He had also told the sergeant he had a drug debt because he never paid upfront, and it was always “on tick”.

Addressing the court, the accused, now a warehouse worker, said: “My head space was not good at all,” adding that he used cannabis to cope with anxiety and had been taking drugs every day.

However, the court heard he has managed to get off drugs without assistance from a treatment centre.

Judge Johnson commended his willpower, and said he was impressed that Kiernan had been forthright even though he had incriminated himself when he dealt with the investigating garda.

He said the accused had a €1,500 a week income from selling cannabis and was also caught up in addiction.

Sentencing, Judge Johnson ranked the offence at the lower end of the scale, and he considered Kiernan’s previous good record.

He imposed a two-year sentence but suspended it, providing Kiernan did not re-offend for five years and paid €5,000 to Merchants Quay Ireland, a homeless and addiction services charity, within 18 months.

Kiernan was referred to the Probation Service to check if he was suitable for 240 hours of community service, which will be confirmed in March.