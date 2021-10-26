Judgement for men accused of gangland figure Eamon Kelly's murder to be delivered next month

JUDGEMENT IN THE case of two men accused of the murder of gangland figure Eamon Kelly in 2012 will be delivered next month, the Special Criminal Court heard this morning.

Kenneth Donohoe (43) of Hazelgrove Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24, and Darren Murphy (51) of Rory O’Connor House, Dublin 1, are charged with murdering criminal Eamon Kelly at Furry Park Road, Killester, on Dublin’s northside, on December 4, 2012.

They also face a connected firearms charge for unlawful possession of a Glock pistol with intent to endanger life.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to both charges. Mr Donohoe and Mr Murphy were present at the non-jury court this morning where Mr Justice Alex Owens said the court will be ready to deliver its judgement on 15 November.

Father-of-nine Kelly (65) was shot four times in the chest as he walked towards his home.

