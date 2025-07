ACTOR JULIAN MCMAHON, known for his roles in Charmed, Nip/Tuck, and Fantastic Four, has died aged 56.

His wife Kelly said that he passed away on Wednesday in Florida. He had been diagnosed with cancer.

In a statement to Deadline, Kelly said, “Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.

“We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

The Australian-American actor was the only son of former Australian prime minister William McMahon.

He was known for playing Doctor Doom in the 2005 film Fantastic Four and Jess LaCroix in FBI: Most Wanted. He played the role of Cole Turner in drama series Charmed, which ran from 1998 to 2006. Actress Alyssa Milano, whom McMahon played opposite, said in a post to Instagram that she is “heartbroken” by the news.

“We spent many years together on Charmed – years of scenes, stories, and so many in-between moments. He made me feel safe as an actor. Seen as a woman. He challenged me, teased me, supported me. We were so different, and yet somehow we always understood each other.”

She said that her thoughts are with McMahon’s wife Kelly and family. “He adored them,” she said. “He was a family man above all, and he loved deeply.”