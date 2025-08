EASTERN AND WESTERN counties got the worst of the rain that plagued this July, with one county recording rain on 25 of the month’s 31 days.

The east and west of the country received well above average rainfall last month, while areas in the south and the north midlands got away with below-average rain, according to Met Éireann’s latest monthly climate statement.

The Athenry weather station in Co Galway recorded 148.3mm of rain throughout the month, which is 44% above the area’s long-term average (1991-2020) rain for the month of July.

In Co Meath, Dunsany recorded the highest daily rainfall total of any area with 55.4mm of rain on 21 July alone – its highest ever daily rainfall for July in records that go back 61 years.

The Casement Aerodrome station in Co Dublin also had its wettest July day on record on 21 July with 50.9mm of rain.

And Belmullet, Co Mayo received at least two or more millimetres of rain on a total of 25 days across the month.

However, earlier in the month, three weather stations – Oak Park, Co Carlow; Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford; and Roches Point, Co Cork, had dry spells between 27 June and 14 July that lasted between 15 and 17 days.

Overall, July 2025 had an average of 96mm rainfall, which is slightly above the long-term average (103%).

Temperatures were also above average last month.

It was the 9th warmest July of Ireland’s weather records, with an average temperature of 16.59 degrees Celsius, which is 1.74 degrees above the 1961-1990 long-term average for July and 1.21 degrees above the more recent 1991-2020 long-term average.

Of the top ten warmest Julys on record, five have occurred in the last 20 years (2013, 2006, 2021, 2025, 2018).

The data aligns with shifting weather patterns around the world and successive record-breaking conditions that are evidence of climate change, which is being caused by human activities leading to excessive greenhouse gas emissions that trap heat inside the atmosphere.