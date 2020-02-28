Jury to resume deliberating case against man accused of impeding Patricia O'Connor murder investigation

A JURY IS set to return to the Central Criminal Court this morning to continue considering its verdict in the trial of a man accused of impeding the investigation into the death of grandmother Patricia O’Connor.

The forewoman of the jury confirmed to the registrar at 4pm yesterday that they had not reached a verdict in relation to the count against Keith Johnston.

The jury of six men and five women have so far spent 11 hours and 17 minutes considering their verdict before they retired yesterday evening.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott asked the jury to return at 10.30am to resume their deliberations. He told them to have no regard to any newspaper articles whatsoever.

The deceased’s daughter Louise O’Connor (41) was yesterday found guilty of impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Kieran Greene (35), knowing or believing him to have murdered her mother Patricia O’Connor (61) on 29 May 2017.

Stephanie O’Connor was found guilty on Wednesday of dressing up as her grandmother and pretending she had “stormed out of the house” on the night, in “a ruse” to cover up the murder.

Father-of-three Greene was on Tuesday found guilty of murdering the retired hospital worker and inflicting “catastrophic injuries” on her in a sustained attack

Johnston (43) has pleaded guilty to assisting Greene in the purchase of various implements at Woodie’s, Mr Price, B&Q and Shoe Zone, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on 9 June 2017, which were to be deployed in the concealment of the remains of O’Connor.

Johnston is the ex-partner of Louise O’Connor and father to two of her five children including Stephanie.

The seven-week trial heard that the body of O’Connor, of Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 was dismembered into 15 separate parts that were found at nine different locations over a 30km range in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains between 10 June and 14 June 2017.

Former Deputy State Pathologist, Dr Michael Curtis, gave evidence that O’Connor’s head was struck a minimum of three blows with a solid implement and the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.