THE JURY IN law professor Diarmuid Phelan’s murder trial have today listened to a 999 call in which, moments after he was hit by a revolver bullet, the deceased told a dispatcher that he had “got shot at”.

Some members of the deceased’s family left the courtroom in tears when the emergency service calls were played to the 12 jurors.

The jurors also listened to a separate 999 recording made by the accused moments before the fatal shooting, where he says that there are Travellers on his farmland and

that they had “a violent situation here, we need urgent help”.

The jury have already been told that none of the three trespassers were members of the Travelling Community.

Diarmuid Phelan (56), with an address at Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, Dublin 24 has pleaded not guilty to murdering Keith Conlon (36) at Hazelgrove Farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, on February 24, 2022.

The prosecution played the first of three 999 calls made by Mr Phelan at 1.05pm on February 22, which lasted two minutes and 48 seconds.

On the call, Mr Phelan can be heard saying “hello, we need the guards” and when the operator asks where, he says “Garda in Dublin quickly”.

Mr Phelan can be heard telling the dispatcher that “we have intruders on the farm” and gives his address in Tallaght along with the Eircode.

When asked by the dispatcher what had happened, Mr Phelan replied: “They’re Travellers…..there was a loose dog, we didn’t know they were there, we shot the dog and now they’re very agitated”.

The accused continues: “They’re hiding in the woods and they’re roaring and shouting. We’re sheep farmers”.

The accused man identified himself to the dispatcher saying: “We have a violent situation here, we need urgent help”.

Asked by the dispatcher “how many there are”, the accused said “we saw three….they coming out here now, they’re coming out here now”. Mr Phelan told the operator that the ambulance “can come up through Mount Seskin entrance”.

The accused man can be heard shouting on the call “the guards are coming now…. you can talk to them”.

Mr Phelan also can be heard saying “just keep your distance please” and then shouting “go back down” before the call ends.

The second 999 call was made by agricultural worker Hannah Felgner at 1.09pm and lasted nine minutes and 18 seconds. Ms Felgner asks for an ambulance, says she is on a farm and gives the address as Tallaght near Dublin.

Ms Felgner says: “I’m sorry, someone shot a man, the farmer of the farm”.

Asked what happened by the dispatcher, Ms Felgner said: “They were approaching..the farmer shout at them to get back. He said keep their distance but they didn’t”.

“He’s lying on the ground,” she continues.

Asked by the dispatcher whether “the farmer was gone”, Ms Felgner said: “I’m living with him, I didn’t know he would do that”.

Ms Felgner is told by the dispatcher to “get beside the patient”.

When asked is she beside “the gentleman who shot”, Ms Felgner says “yes I am”.

Asked is he awake, she says “yes”.

The dispatcher says “is there anyone else there who can understand me”.

A man can then be heard coming on the call saying “I’m 35, I got shot at”.

During the call, which lasts more than nine minutes, the call taker can be heard giving Ms Felgner advice on how to administer first aid.

The operator asks “whereabouts is he shot” and Ms Felgner replies “not in head, in chest”.

Ms Felgner is asked whether there is more than one wound and she says “no”.

The operator says: “Make sure he is lying down and what I need you to do is get a clean, dry towel and press firmly on the gunshot wound”. Ms Felgner can be heard shouting “keep him lying down”.

The operator tells her to “apply firm pressure” and she says “we’re trying to”.

Asked does she know where the farmer “is gone”, Ms Felgner says “no, we don’t know”.

She tells the operator that the injured man is awake and can be heard saying “keep still ok, don’t move, it’s bad for you”.

Another man comes on the phone and says: “He is lying on the ground here, it looks like he is having a fit”.

Asked by the operator whether there is any obvious gunshot wound to the man, the other man says: “There is blood on him but I can’t see where he was shot”

The third 999 call at 1.12pm that day was made by Robin Duggan, one of the three intruders on the farmland in Tallaght. It lasted one minute and 35 seconds.

On the call, Mr Duggan can be heard saying “police, police” and “there’s been a shooting, a shooting”. He said “a farmer has after shooting me friend”.

Mr Duggan continues: “He’s after shooting me friend, at point blank” and that his friend is “on the deck in the middle of the field, you have to get an ambulance….I’m at the golf course, Hazelgrove Golf Course”.

Under cross-examination, Detective Garda Gary White agreed with Sean Guerin SC, defending, that the 999 call made by his client at 1.05pm that day is the only call made to emergency services before the shooting.

Mr Guerin said the point where Mr Phelan says “they’re coming out now” was just over two minutes into the call.

The witness further agreed that shouting could be heard in the distance on the call and that Mr Phelan asked the intruders “to wait for the guards, talk to the guards and to keep their distance”.

The detective agreed that there was no gunshot heard on his client’s 999 call.

The detective said there was less than a minute between the end of Mr Phelan’s 999 call and Ms Felgner’s.

Mr Guerin said gardai arrived at Hazelgrove Farm nine minutes after the end of the call made by Mr Phelan.

Opening the prosecution’s case on Wednesday, Roisin Lacey SC, said the jury will hear evidence that on the day in question three men including Mr Conlon had trespassed on Mr Phelan’s land while hunting foxes or badgers.

Ms Lacey said that Mr Phelan told gardai he became concerned about a dog running loose on his land towards his sheep and shot it with his Winchester rifle, whereupon he said three men immediately “exploded” from the wooded area and began threatening him.

The 12 jurors were also told by the State on Tuesday that Mr Phelan said he was shaking with fear and “scrambled” up a bank to get away but when the deceased man Keith Conlon and a second man kept coming he believed they were “coming to fulfil the threats they had made”.

As they got closer, Mr Phelan said he reached for his Smith & Wesson revolver in his pocket and fired in the air over their heads but was “stunned when one man went down”, the court has heard.

Ms Lacey said she expects the defence case to be that the accused was entitled to discharge the firearm in a legitimate act of self defence. They will say that it was not done with the intention of causing the bullet to penetrate Mr Conlon’s body and that the penetration was an accidental, unintended result, she stated.

Mr Conlon, from Kiltalown Park in Tallaght, was seriously injured in the shooting incident on February 22 and died at Tallaght University Hospital two days later.

The State’s case, Ms Lacey highlighted, is that when the third shot was fired, the gun was pointed in the direction of the deceased who was shot in the back of the head when he had turned away to leave. “In those circumstances we say the accused intended to kill or cause serious injury,” counsel said.

The trial continues this afternoon before Ms Justice Siobhan Lankford and a jury of nine men and three women.