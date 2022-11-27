People to be able to answer their jury summons online as Courts Service launch new portal

PEOPLE ACROSS IRELAND will be able to start using a new Courts Service online portal to answer jury summons from tomorrow.

The new online system will allow people the option to reply to a Jury Summons, check the status of their reply, and access helpful information, available to them 24/7.

Over the last number of months the Courts Service project has been piloted in Kilkenny, Mayo, Tipperary, and Waterford.

The new platform will be available to those being called for jury service in the Dublin area from this week, and rollout will extend to those living in counties across the country on a phrased basis over the coming months.

The digital platform will reduce the reliance on paper-based processes, and many outdated tech platforms, offering an improved customer service that is inclusive and provides for digital first solutions, the Courts Service said.

“To date, within the four pilot counties, approximately 30% of people who responded to their Jury Summons did so using the new, online platform. This is higher than other systems internationally, and very high for a pilot scheme,” Courts Service CEO Angela Denning said.

“Encouragingly, feedback received from those who used the new platform has been positive,” Denning said.

“The addition to our current paper-based system of a new, alternative digital platform is about offering people different options when responding to the jury summons.”

She added: “The benefits of this online option for the user we anticipate will include increased customer satisfaction and improved accessibility to our services.”