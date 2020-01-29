Jury told to put ‘emotion aside’ in Garda Adrian Donohoe murder trial

THE JUDGE IN the trial of a man who denies the capital murder of a garda has told the jury to put emotion and sympathy aside when considering the facts of the case.

Mr Justice Michael White addressed the jury today telling them that a “couple of matters” had arisen.

He said the trial is a “complex and difficult” one where “human sympathy for the deceased may be very high on your minds.”

He told them that they are acting as judges of the facts and in doing so: “You have to put emotion and human sympathy aside and that may be difficult in this case but it is absolutely warranted.”

He further reminded them of their oath to try the case in accordance with the evidence.

Aaron Brady (28) from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe who was then a member of An Garda Siochana on active duty on 25 January 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth.

Mr Brady has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbing approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques on the same date and at the same location.

In the afternoon the jury heard the first evidence in the trial as Detective Garda Laura Bolger of the garda mapping section of the Garda Technical Bureau described to prosecuting counsel Lorcan Staines a series of maps she created showing areas of interest in the trial.

Sean Patrick Hennessy is a photographic officer with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

He told Staines that the PSNI and garda cooperated in the investigation into Det Gda Donohoe’s death. He described a number of photographs he took on a road close to a place referred to on the maps as “burn site”.

The trial continues in front of Justice White and a jury of eight men and seven women.