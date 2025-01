JUSTICE MINISTER JIM O’Callaghan said that those in “sedentary” office and tech careers should consider becoming gardaí for “an exciting life”, ahead of a new garda recruitment campaign launching in February.

Speaking alongside Garda Commissioner Drew Harris at Irishtown Garda Station today, O’Callaghan urged the public to join, saying that “we do not have enough gardaí on the streets”.

O’Callaghan admitted that it was going to be “a challenge” to recruit 1,000 gardaí a year, an ambitious goal outlined in the new administration’s Programme for Government.

The latest garda figures show that 631 recruits entered Templemore College last year – significantly short of the 800-1,000 target set by the Government.

It marks a drop from the number recruited the previous year, when 746 recruits were taken on, which was short of the minimum target of 800.

The numbers may raise questions over how the incoming Government will recruit 1,000 new gardaí every year over the next five years, as outlined in their Programme.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan announces 2025 Garda Recruitment Campaign.https://t.co/FYyaNZ2qie@OCallaghanJim @gardainsta pic.twitter.com/Z3YveZsJ7s — Department of Justice 🇮🇪 (@DeptJusticeIRL) January 28, 2025

“I know that sometimes people say that it’s a very demanding job, and that there are a lot of pressures put on gardaí, but all of us know that the vast majority of people in Ireland are decent, law abiding people, and they respect the great work that is done by gardaí,” Callaghan said.

Advertisement

“It may sound interesting to be working in a tech company or an office-based job, but you’ll find it’s a very sedentary life.

“If you want an exciting life, if you want to have variety in your work life, you really should give consideration to a job within the Garda Siochana.”

O’Callaghan added that the Programme for Government has “some new proposals” in relation to increasing the garda training allowance.

“There’s also consideration given to opening a second training college. We’re looking at different means of allowing people to access into An Garda Siochana.”

Garda Trainees currently receive an allowance of €305 per week for the 33 weeks of training, with accommodation and food provided to those residing in the Garda College.

“I’m very aware that if the numbers aren’t rising, I will have to consider innovative measures to ensure that we do get the numbers up,” O’Callaghan said.

He added that about a third of applicants to join An Garda Siochana last year were from people aged between 35 and 49.

Asked about the number of gardai doing desk work, O’Callaghan said that he wants to “see more gardaí out on the street”.

“I do not want to see gardaí in offices – it’s a waste of resources to have gardaí in offices.”

With additional reporting from PA.