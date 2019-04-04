Gardaí investigate break-in at Danish store Jysk, hours after first opening

Congrats to JYSK on the opening of their 1st Irish store & 40th birthday. We are delighted to represent JYSK as they begin their journey in Ireland with more locations to come! The Danish home retail group has over 2,700 stores worldwide. #naas #naasretailpark #thebig40 #jysk pic.twitter.com/Y12Po7xFM9 — Colliers Ireland (@Colliers_Ire) April 2, 2019 Source: Colliers Ireland /Twitter

THE DANISH FURNITURE store Jysk in Co Kildare has been broken into, hours after it opened for the first time on Tuesday.

Damage was done to the store in Newhall Retail Park, Naas, which was the first branch to open as part of the Nordic company’s expansion in Ireland.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, Gardaí said that Naas Garda Station was “investigating a burglary that occurred on Wednesday in a shop in Newhall Retail Park”.

“A number of items were stolen in the process and damage was done to the shop. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing,” a statement said.

A spokesperson for Jysk said that most of the damage was done was to the back office rather than to the retail space, and that no items were taken from the store – so Jysk is open for business as usual today.

“Jysk has added additional security, live CCTV and 24 hour patrols to reduce the risk going forward,” the spokesperson said. Cash is not kept on the premises, they added.

Jysk has scouted 20 other locations in Ireland, and has hinted in a Facebook post that other branches will open in Navan, Drogheda and Portlaoise. A company representing Jysk said on Twitter that “there will soon be 15 stores in Ireland”.

Local councillor Anne Breen said that it was an “absolute shame” that a new business moved into the area and was broken into.

“We need new businesses in the area,” she said.