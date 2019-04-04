This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 4 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí investigate break-in at Danish store Jysk, hours after first opening

“Jysk has added additional security, live CCTV and 24 hour patrols to reduce the risk going forward,” a spokesperson said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 12:43 PM
1 hour ago 15,038 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4576504

THE DANISH FURNITURE store Jysk in Co Kildare has been broken into, hours after it opened for the first time on Tuesday.

Damage was done to the store in Newhall Retail Park, Naas, which was the first branch to open as part of the Nordic company’s expansion in Ireland. 

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, Gardaí said that Naas Garda Station was “investigating a burglary that occurred on Wednesday in a shop in Newhall Retail Park”.

“A number of items were stolen in the process and damage was done to the shop. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing,” a statement said.

A spokesperson for Jysk said that most of the damage was done was to the back office rather than to the retail space, and that no items were taken from the store – so Jysk is open for business as usual today.

“Jysk has added additional security, live CCTV and 24 hour patrols to reduce the risk going forward,” the spokesperson said. Cash is not kept on the premises, they added.

Jysk has scouted 20 other locations in Ireland, and has hinted in a Facebook post that other branches will open in Navan, Drogheda and Portlaoise. A company representing Jysk said on Twitter that “there will soon be 15 stores in Ireland”.

Local councillor Anne Breen said that it was an “absolute shame” that a new business moved into the area and was broken into.

“We need new businesses in the area,” she said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie