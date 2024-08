US VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris’s campaign for the presidency raised $310 million last month.

$200 million in donations came in the week following President Joe Biden’s endorsement of Harris as his replacement after he bowed out of the race, according to a statement from her campaign.

The total sum reflects donations directly to the Harris campaign, the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising committees.

More than three million donors contributed, with two-thirds of the money coming from first-time donors and 60% from women.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump’s campaign and associated committees raised $138.7 million for July.

Harris’s campaign said it started August with $377 million cash in hand, while the equivalent figure announced by the Trump campaign stood at $327 million.

“The tremendous outpouring of support we’ve seen in just a short time makes clear the Harris coalition is mobilised, growing, and ready to put in the work to defeat Trump this November,” said Harris’s campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez in a statement.

“Our money is going to the work that wins close elections.”

Additional reporting from Press Association and AFP