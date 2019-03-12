Gardaí launch appeal for man missing from west Dublin since yesterday morning

Source: Garda Press

GARDAÍ HAVE URGED the public for help tracing missing 35-year-old Karen Joseph Holland who has been missing from Lucan since yesterday morning.

Holland is described as being approximately 5ft 6in tall with short brown hair and a beard.

When last seen he was wearing a Hi-Vis below-waist workman’s jacket and/or a camouflage jacket, blue Jeans and t-shirt, black runners, and carrying a blue/black backpack.

A garda spokesman said: “Mr Holland’s parents are concerned for his safety.

“Anyone who has seen Mr Holland or who can assist in locating him, is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 6667300, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”