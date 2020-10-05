White House press secretary tests positive for Covid-19

File image of Kayleigh McEnany speaking in the White House press briefing room.

File image of Kayleigh McEnany speaking in the White House press briefing room.

THE WHITE HOUSE press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for Covid-19.

McEnany confirmed her positive result in a statement on Twitter this afternoon.

She said she had previously tested negative every day since last Thursday when US President Donald Trump tested positive for the disease.

She said she tested positive this morning “while experiencing no symptoms”.

“No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit,” McEnany said.

“Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a a White House press briefing on Thursday.”

She said she will now begin the “quarantine process” and work remotely “on behalf of the American People”.

It was reported on Friday morning Irish time that Donald Trump had tested positive for Covid-19.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Health officials in the US are contacting more than 200 people who attended a campaign fundraiser at the Trump National Golf Course in New Jersey on Thursday, hours before trump announced his result.

Controversy has been mounting over the possibility that Trump might have exposed numerous others to Covid-19 even after a close aide Hope Hicks tested positive.