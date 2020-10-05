#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 5 October 2020
Advertisement

White House press secretary tests positive for Covid-19

Kayleigh McEnany said she tested positive for the disease this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 5 Oct 2020, 4:44 PM
6 minutes ago 2,533 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5224235
File image of Kayleigh McEnany speaking in the White House press briefing room.
Image: DPA/PA Images
File image of Kayleigh McEnany speaking in the White House press briefing room.
File image of Kayleigh McEnany speaking in the White House press briefing room.
Image: DPA/PA Images

THE WHITE HOUSE press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for Covid-19. 

McEnany confirmed her positive result in a statement on Twitter this afternoon.

She said she had previously tested negative every day since last Thursday when US President Donald Trump tested positive for the disease. 

She said she tested positive this morning “while experiencing no symptoms”. 

“No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit,” McEnany said. 

“Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a a White House press briefing on Thursday.”

She said she will now begin the “quarantine process” and work remotely “on behalf of the American People”. 

It was reported on Friday morning Irish time that Donald Trump had tested positive for Covid-19. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Health officials in the US are contacting more than 200 people who attended a campaign fundraiser at the Trump National Golf Course in New Jersey on Thursday, hours before  trump announced his result. 

Controversy has been mounting over the possibility that Trump might have exposed numerous others to Covid-19 even after a close aide Hope Hicks tested positive.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie