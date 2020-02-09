This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 9 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There is a cloud over us today': Tributes to Keelin Shanley from heartbroken RTÉ colleagues

The presenter would have been in the thick of general election coverage, her colleagues said.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 9 Feb 2020, 1:45 PM
56 minutes ago 8,284 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4999263
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

RTÉ STAFF HAVE been paying tribute to their colleague Keelin Shanley in the wake of her passing.

The 51-year-old died following an illness, and her death was announced by the broadcaster yesterday.

The longtime journalist’s desk in RTÉ has been turned into a shrine as work on the general election continues:

Colleagues have also been paying tribute to her on the airwaves, with Rachael English and Sean O’Rourke speaking about their sadness over her death on the Today With Sean O’Rourke show.

“If Keelin was still with us she’d be here today and she’d be in the thick of [general election reporting] and she’d be loving every last minute of it,” said English, who described Keelin as intelligent, honest, and a “wonderful, warm, funny colleague”.

She said that she was “just a joy to work with” and that “not only was she great at her job – she could be a real divil as well”.

O’Rourke offered his own tribute, saying that Keelin Shanley “was as sweet as she was sharp”.

In particular, he described working with her more than 25 years ago in Galway on a series of arts programmes. “She was the researcher and I remember finishing the week thinking the wrong person presented the programme,” he said. “She was always wonderful to work with.”

He said that Keelin “had a really strong social conscience”.

“We miss her and we will miss her and will continue to miss her so much,” said O’Rourke, sending his and his team’s condolences to the late presenter’s family.

“[It's] the thing that overshadows… the show goes on obviously here on election day but it certainly is something. There is a cloud over us today,” he concluded.

A book of condolences has been opened to Keelin Shanley in RTÉ. One of those who signed the book was presenter Claire Byrne, who said that she will miss “our 7pm chats in the wardrobe department”, and thanked her colleague for her kindness.

Keelin grew up in Monkstown, Co Dublin and studied Science in Trinity College, moving to Italy to continue her research. However, she later moved into journalism. 

She is mourned by her husband Conor Ferguson and son and daughter, Ben and Lucy. 

Tributes have been pouring in for Keelin online since the news of her death broke:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie