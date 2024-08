TWO-TIME OLYMPIC CHAMPION boxer Kellie Harrington has said she believes she is going to retire from amatuer boxing after beating China’s Yang Wenlu at the Paris Olympic games last night.

Harrington said she is “98 percent sure” that she would not box again.

“Imagine retiring a double Olympic champion. There’s not many people who know when to stop and I think – I think – I want to be finished as that and I want to go out and be happy with it and be remembered for that last win that I had,” she told RTÉ.

"I can't wait to bring it back and show everybody that when you dig deep you can reap the rewards" - Kellie Harrington takes a deep breath and tries to comprehend the magnitude of her achievement #RTEsport #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/Hmt2OifKbq — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 6, 2024

The lightweight (60kg) champion won her title bout on split decision last night at Roland Garros. It makes Harrington the first Irish woman, and first Irish boxer, to defence an Olympic title.

The Dublin native detailed while she viewed the first win at the Tokyo games in 2021 as a win for community and country, she saw last night’s win as a win for her. “I’ve nothing left to prove. I’ve done well. This one was for myself,” she said.

Taoiseach Simon Harris, in a statement addressed to Harrington last night, congratulated her on making history and reminded the champion boxer that she is an inspiration to many in the country.

“We are not only proud of you for becoming a double Olympic champion, but for how you carry yourself as a person and represent our country with distinction. You have inspired us all, young and old,” Harris said.

Elsewhere in Paris today, Ireland competes in Golf, Athletics, Taekwondo and Sailing today. You can read the full schedule by our friends at The42 here.

Stephanie Meadow kicks things off at 9am for Team Ireland at the first round of the women’s individual contest at the golf, Leona Maguire will follow her later this afternoon.

For Irish runners, it’s a busy day of action at the Stade de France. Sarah Lavin will be the first up at 9.39am for the 100m Women’s hurdles.

Jack Woolley is due to compete in the Men’s Last 16 Taekwondo 58kg contest later this morning. If Woolley can successfully defeat Gashim Magomedov of Azerbaijan, he’ll earn a place in the quarter final.

The42 will bring you the latest breaking stories and sharp analysis on the Olympic Games in Paris today and for the remainder of the games.