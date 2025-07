ALL-IRELAND FOOTBALL champions Kerry will attend a homecoming parade spanning from Tralee to Killarney this evening.

The Kingdom lifted their 39th All-Ireland title after a 1-26 to 0-19 win over Donegal in Croke Park yesterday.

The Kerry team and the Sam Maguire cup will travel across Kerry on an open top bus this evening, arriving in Tralee around 6pm before continuing on to Killarney, where they will land at 8.30pm.

The night will end with celebrations at the Gleneagle Hotel, beginning at 9pm, where the team and supporters can attend a céilí and disco with DJ Donal.

In Tralee, the bus will travel through Boherbee and Castle Street to a welcome home reception on stage at the Ashe Hall on Denny Street at around 6pm today.

There will be live music on the Denny Street stage from 5pm, featuring Dreams of Freedom and DJ Big Jim.

Kerry County Council will close Denny Street, The Mall and Ivy Terrace to traffic from 4pm to 8.30pm today.

Radio Kerry DJ Brendan Fuller will be on stage from 7.30pm.

David Clifford and son Ogie. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The Council has advised that there will be no parking on Denny Street from Park Lane to Ashe Hall from 8am today. All parked cars should be removed from Denny Street and around Ashe Hall by 2.30pm today.

The bus will then continue on to Killarney, travelling down Lewis Road and College Street, before arriving on stage at the Glebe Carpark between 7pm and 9pm today.

Kerry County Council will close College Street to traffic from 4.30pm to 11pm.

There will be no parking on either side of College Street from the junction with Fairhill to Plunkett Street from 4.30pm. All parked cars should be removed from the Glebe Carpark by 7.00am.

Kerry County Council have advised that traffic diversions will be in place.