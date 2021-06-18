#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man accused of abducting Kevin Lunney asked gardaí to ‘leave his own family alone’, court hears

The Special Criminal Court heard today that the man made the request after one of his son’s died.

By Eoin Reynolds Friday 18 Jun 2021, 5:17 PM
ONE OF THE men accused of abducting and assaulting Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney asked gardaí to leave his family alone after one of his son’s died and another family member was repeatedly stopped on the street.

The man, known as YZ because he can’t be named for legal reasons, came to Store Street garda station in Dublin on 6 May, 2019.

Sgt Fergal McDonagh today told the Special Criminal Court that he agreed to mediate between YZ and gardaí in the area.

Having spoken to gardaí, Sgt McDonagh phoned YZ and told him that gardaí would continue to do their job but would not “harass” his family. YZ thanked Sgt McDonagh, the court heard.

Sean Guerin SC, who is prosecuting YZ and three other men, called Sgt McDonagh as part of the prosecution’s attempts to link the accused men to phone numbers allegedly used during the abduction and assault on Lunney.

Sgt McDonagh told Guerin that YZ gave him a phone number ending 717 that the prosecution alleges was regularly in contact with Cyril McGuinness, now deceased, around the time of the abduction and assault. The prosecution alleges that McGuinness instructed the four accused by phone.

Sgt McDonagh said he phoned the 717 number and was satisfied that the person he spoke to was YZ.

The 40-year-old man known as YZ, Alan O’Brien (40), of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin 3, Darren Redmond (27), from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin 3 and Luke O’Reilly (67), with an address at Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan have all pleaded not guilty to false imprisonment and intentionally causing serious harm to Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan on 17 September, 2019.

Lunney has told the court that he was bundled into the boot of a car near his home and driven to a container where he was threatened and told to resign as a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings.

His abductors cut him with a Stanley knife, stripped him to his boxer shorts, doused him in bleach, broke his leg with two blows of a wooden bat, beat him on the ground, cut his face and scored the letters QIH into his chest.

They left him bloodied, beaten and shivering on a country road at Drumcoghill in Co Cavan where he was discovered by a man driving a tractor.

The court today also viewed CCTV footage of various vehicles on the M1 and M3 motorways, and in Dublin and Cavan on dates in September 2019.

The prosecution alleges that Lunney’s attackers used a silver Renault Kangoo, a Citroen Berlingo Van with red lightning bolts on the sides, a black Audi A4 and a BMW to plan and carry out the offences.

The trial continues on Monday in front of Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, and Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Eoin Reynolds

